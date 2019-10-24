Jammu Yuva Sangathan announces body

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Yuva Sangathan (JYS) on Wednesday announced its organisational structure for Jammu province.

Briefing media persons here, President JYS, Advocate Thakur Virender Singh said that JYS is a non-political organisation, as a number of like-minded youth have decided to come up with a common platform that can work for welfare of youth and students of Jammu province in particular. He further added that JYS is going to spearhead against anti-Jammu forces and will work against discrimination being done with Jammu youth.

Singh further said, “Discrimination with Jammu region has touched heights and it is the high time when youth of Jammu has to get united to fight against the injustice. JYS is going to raise the core issues that are concerned with Jammu especially like Dogra certificate, special recruitment drive for Jammu youth, injustice done with Jammu regarding development projects, provision of basic educational infrastructure in far flung areas of Jammu province, etc.” He further assured that organisation will not work just only on papers but will be functional on ground and same will be witnessed by people of Jammu. Very soon, JYS is going to launch an agitation against imposition of toll tax at Sarore, he informed.

Later, Singh declared other office bearers of JYS which included Rishi Badyal (Vice President), Lovely Singh (Provincial President), Arvind Bandral (General Secretary), Bhupinder Singh (Joint Secretary) and Chetan Sharma (President Students Wing).