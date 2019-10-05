Jammu youth brings laurels to State

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAIPUR: Jammu youth Jagjeet Singh, son of Nirmal Singh has brought laurels to the State by winning second prize in Mr India contest held at Jaipur.

Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar participated in Mr India contest at Jaipur organised by Dreams and Aura productions and secured 2nd position in the final contest. Being fond of theatre, he initially joined a theatre group in Jammu and later move towards modeling.

Earlier, he participated in Mr and Miss North India contest held at New Delhi and secured first rank at State-level.

With appreciation and full support from family and friends, Jagjeet has acted in 25 short movies and also worked in production line.

He also got an opportunity to perform in feature film Side A, Side B and two net-series (Mantostaan and Karwan) screened at Netflix. “It’s very difficult for me to convince my parents to working in such a field. Being a son of transporter, I always wanted to make my career in some different field,” said Jagjeet.

“Recently, I participated in a film festival at London and also joined American film festival, where two films, shot in Jammu and Kashmir would be screened,” informed Jagjeet. He asked youth of Jammu and Kashmir to work hard for achieving success.