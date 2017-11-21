Jammu youth becoming job providers rather than job seekers: Team Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tech-World, a multi branded mobile and accessories showroom, was on Tuesday inaugurated by Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Channi Himmat, here.

Located at Sector 4 Channi Himmat, Tech-World will provide its customers with the latest mobiles brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Nokia and Lava.

“It is nice to see that young entrepreneurs like Rizul Choudhary are coming up with such nice initiatives. Competition in any shape is healthy and when young generation come up with such projects the competition becomes healthier”, said Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal.

Taking a dig at government, Zorawar said that unemployment is the biggest challenge and successive governments have done nothing to provide employment to youth of State. Educated youth from Jammu and Kashmir are now moving to other states and countries as state Government has utterly failed to provide job opportunities to these youth.

Reiterating his stand for drug free Jammu Province, Zorawar Singh appreciated all budding entrepreneurs and said, “if we want a drug free society youth should indulge in creating avenues that makes them job providers rather than job seekers”. Rizul Choudhary, proprietor Tech-World said that Tech-World shall be providing its customers best in class sale and service. “We shall be offering mobile accessories including mobile covers, power banks, head phones, speakers, tempered glass and much more to our customers at cheap prices”, said Rizul Chowdhary.