Jammu welcomes seasons first shower. Seasons first rains brings much wanted relief from the prolonged dry spell.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Artistes have a role in highlighting gender issues: Aamir Khan
Bollywood denounces actor’s alleged molestation on flight
Sara Ali Khan is a hard-working actor: Sushant
‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight
Swine flu increases risk of heart attacks, strokes: DAK
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper