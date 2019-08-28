Jammu Weightlifting Meet on Aug 31

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Weightlifting Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall be holding Jammu District Championship at Baba Singh Stadium, R S Pura, near here on August 31.

This was decided in a meeting of the Association held under the chairmanship of President, Harbajan Singh, here on Wednesday.

The meeting besides others was attended by executive members, vice president, Ravi Singh; Dhanraj Singh, Dayal Singh, Sanjay Pandita, Jangbir Singh, Chain Singh and coach, Inderpaul Singh.

The competition shall be held under the supervision of Organising Secretary, Naveen Bharti of R S Pura.