Jammu Weightlifting Meet on Aug 31

Sports ReporterJAMMU: Weightlifting Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall be holding Jammu District Championship at Baba Singh Stadium, R S Pura, near here on August 31. This was decided in a meeting of the Association held under the chairmanship of President, Harbajan Singh, here on Wednesday. The meeting besides others was attended by executive members, vice president, Ravi Singh; Dhanraj Singh, Dayal Singh, Sanjay Pandita, Jangbir Singh, Chain Singh and coach, Inderpaul Singh. The competition shall be held under the supervision of Organising Secretary, Naveen Bharti of R S Pura.
