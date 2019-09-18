Jammu Warriors, Lakshmi Club win in Friendship Cricket

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Warriors Club and Lakshmi Cricket Club registered wins in the ongoing JSK Range Friendship Cricket Cup being organised by Range Police Headquarters Jammu under the Civic Action Programme of J&K Police at Parade Ground, Jammu.

In the first match, Jammu Warriors Club defeated Jammu Friends Club by four wickets.

Batting first, Jammu Friends Club scored 64 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 19.2 overs, Amritpal Singh and Dimple were the main scorers with 20 and 14 runs respectively. For bowling side, Kuldeep claimed three wickets while Akash Choudhary, Abhinav and Abhishek took two wickets each. In reply, Jammu Warriors chased the target in 14.2 overs for the loss of six wickets. Nasir was the top scorer with 24 runs while Ankush made 10. For Jammu Friends, Rompy and Shamsher Singh picked two wickets each while Rajesh Gill took one. Kuldeep was declared Man of the Match.

In another match, Lakshmi Cricket Club outplayed Horizon Samba by seven wickets. Horizon Samba, batting first, scored 78 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 18.2 overs. Majit scored 34 runs and Ashish added 1o to the total. For Lakshmi Club, Dhruv Mahajan and Tappan grabbed three wickets each while Sameer took two. In reply, Lakshmi Club chased the target in 8.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Vinayak and Pardeep were main scorers with 20 and 15 runs respectively. For bowling side, Sawan and Vivrant took one wicket each. Dhruv Mahajan was declared Man of the Match. Today’s matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sabastian and Mohit.

In today’s matches, Pawan Parihar, SO to DIG Jammu, was the Chief Guest who earlier was introduced with the participating teams.