Jammu University signs MoU with EUSAI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The University of Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EUSAI (Elite Universal Sports Alliance of India), a US based Company with an intention of promoting University Sports in India. The MoU was signed by Registrar, University of Jammu, Prof Rajnikant and Pranav Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer EUSAI in presence of Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Sports and Physical Education at VC Secretariat, University of Jammu.

The main aim of the MoU is live broadcasting of sports events organised by the University of Jammu throughout the globe. The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu is organising All India Inter-University Fencing (Men) Championship 2019-20 at University of Jammu and EUSAI will provide a platform for live broadcasting of the Mega event across the World.

Dr Dharminder Magotra, Dr Vinay Thusoo, Saranpreet Kour Broca, P D Singh, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Vikas Karlopia, Ravish Vaid, Gagan Kumar and Harinderpal Singh were also present on the occasion.