Jammu University organises Yoga Camp

JAMMU: The Yoga Camp in the Sports Fest-2019 organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Sports Stadium was inaugurated by Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University of Jammu, who was the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by large number of students from the university and its affiliated colleges besides the staff of the university and people from the civil society.

Prof. Mubarak Singh was the Special Guest on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu briefed about the importance and organisation of the aforesaid yoga camp.

The Yoga session was conducted by the Yoga instructor Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, who conducted various Asanas, Pranayams and meditation accompanied by Sandeep Sharma.

The proceedings of the session were carried out by Suman a student of PG Diploma in Yoga.