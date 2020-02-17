Jammu United, J&K Bank among 5 in Football QFs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu United and J&K Bank among five teams have made it to the quarterfinals stages of the ongoing 27th J&K Football Championship, organised by the J&K Football Association (JKFA), here today.

Other three teams qualifying for the last eight stages of the competition are Power Development Corporation (PDC), J&K Bank Academy, Acro FC (Srinagar).

Earlier, in today’s scheduled matches, Young Rovers defeated Param Football Club by three goals to one. In other matches of the day, J&K Bank blanked SFA 3-0 and Acro FC beat Sports Savours by a solitary goal. However, Sports Saviour impressed the crowd with their fighting spirit and earned sympathy for missing two golden chances when ball hit the goal-bar. Today’s matches officiated by the technical penal including Dheeraj, Rahul Sharma, Dil Bahadur and Ajay Singh.