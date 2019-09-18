Jammu TT meet from Oct 1

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Table Tennis Association shall be holding district Jammu championship at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here from October 1 to 4, 2019.

The competition shall be held in different age groups of boys and girls under the guidance of technical panel set up by the Association.

The interested players have been asked to send their entries (along with the Date of Birth proof) and entry fee of Rs 100 per event before September 30, a handout issued here on Wednesday informed.

The event shall be held in different individual categories of Cadet Boys and Girls (Born on or after January 1, 2008), Sub Junior Boys and Girls (Born on or after January 1, 2005), Junior Boys and Girls (Born on or after January 1, 2002), Youth Boys (Born on or after January 1, 1999), Men’s singles, Women’s singles and Veteran Men’s singles (Above 40). Entries can be submitted with Satish Gupta (9796843263), Sandeep Khadotra (9596925176), Vasu Dewan (9596663077), Gurvinder Singh Sasan (7006626633), Meenu Rajesh (7006465297), Asad Sharma (7006141512). The draws shall be held at Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium on September 30 at 6:00 PM.