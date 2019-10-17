Jammu to host two-day national disaster management conference in Nov

Jammu: A two-day disaster management conference would be held here next month to deliberate on the myriad topic and educate people about the latest techniques in pre and post-disaster scenario, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The conference, scheduled to be held from November 30, would witness the participation of experts from different parts of the country, he said.

A visiting four-member central team headed by Joint Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) V Shashank Shekhar met governor’s advisor K Skandan in Srinagar on Wednesday and discussed the arrangements for the conference.

The team, which also included DARPG Director Alpana Shukla Rao, Deputy Secretary Prisca Methew and Deputy Secretary Ajit Kumar Sah as members, stressed on ensuring fool-proof arrangements for making the conference a grand success, officials said.

The advisor sought DARPG’s cooperation and assistance for the upcoming event while selecting the experts who would speak on the myriad topic of disaster management during the conference and educate the participants about the latest techniques in pre and post-disaster scenario, the spokesman said.

Skandan also asked the visiting team to look at the appropriate themes and to make a tentative list of experts and select the topics which would focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

The team was also asked to invite other institutes, besides the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the conference so that several issues would come up and be discussed during the conference, the spokesman said.

The team briefed the advisor about the tour and listed inputs about the public hearing system in Jammu and Kashmir for redressal of grievances, he said.

The advisor asked the team to analyse the people’s issues and grievances besides demands so that schemes and policies would be formulated accordingly.

The team informed the advisor that the department is planning to contact several self-help groups and NGOs to get feedback from them on various people’s issues, the spokesman said.(PTI)