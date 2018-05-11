Jammu to host Roller Hockey India Camp from today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association (JKRSA) is hosting Junior and Senior boys’ India (Quad) Camp in Roller Hockey at Shiva Roller Skating Institute, Peer Kho, near here from May 11 to 26.

The camp shall be supervised by the four-member coaches team from J&K appointed by President of the JKRSA, G S Khurmi in consultation with Roller Skating Federation of India. The coaches’ panel include Rajesh Anand, Seema Khadyal, P.P Singh and Roshan Gupta, a handout issued here on Thursday informed.

Skaters from all over the country are expected to be part of the camp which is being organised to prepare the Indian teams for the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship to be held at South Korea from September 4 to 10.