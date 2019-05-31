Jammu to host Int’l cricket soon; upgraded MA Stadium to be completed by Aug 2019

Share Share 0 Share

Malu Sharma

JAMMU: MA Cricket Stadium is being upgraded under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme, and to make this stadium of international standards J and K sports council has received Rs 42 crore. In February 2018, the work for the up-gradation of MA Stadium was started by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC). The project is supposed to be completed by April 2019 but due to some reasons it missed its first deadline and now it is expected that the renovation work will be completed by August 2019 and thereafter it will be ready to host international matches.

The up-gradation of Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu at a cost of Rs.42.17 crore aims at providing improved and better facilities to the sportspersons and it was expected that the second deadline in August would be duly met in respect of all works associated with its up-gradation.

The upgradation of the stadium includes the main pavilion-extension and up-gradation to BCCI norms, up-gradation of seating facilities and installation of chairs, provision of public toilets, food plaza, flood lights for the stadium and a cricket ground with a natural surface, practice pitch, and proper drainage system.

STATE TIMES visited the spot and found that almost 60 per cent of work has been completed and rest of the work is being done on war footing and the concerned authorities are making sure that it will not miss the second deadline set for its completion.

While talking to STATE TIMES Ranjeet Kalra, member Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association said that it would be a boon for the sports lovers of the State and it would provide a platform to host international matches in Jammu. He added, “I hope it will be completed by August and we will try our best to host an IPL match here by next year.”

There is excitement in youth, especially young players and one can find a good number of such visitors who despite this scorching heat are keen to visit this stadium to get a look of what is being constructed here. STATE TIMES interacted with such young players who right from Khour Block came to MA stadium to have a look of the reconstruction of the stadium. “I am very excited and waiting eagerly for the completion of this stadium. It’s like a dream come true and I am looking forward to see a live match here,’ said Sourav, a Cricket enthusiast of Khour.