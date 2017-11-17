Jammu to have Udaan mega recruitment drive on Nov 20, 21

Jammu: A two-day long Udaan mega recruitment drive is being organised in Jammu from November 20, an official spokesman said today.

Udaan, a Special Industry Initiative (SII) for J-K is funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs and implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The programme is a part of an overall initiative to address the economic issues of J-K.

“National Skill Development Council, in collaboration with the district administration of Jammu, will organise a two-day Udaan mega recruitment drive on November 20 and 21, 2017, at the Government Polytechnic College (Boys), Bikram Chowk, Jammu,” the spokesman said.

A total of 13 Udaan corporate partners will provide employment opportunities to aspiring candidates, including graduates, post graduates and three-year engineering diploma holders, of Jammu district, he added.

The companies, including Future Learning, IL&FS, Multicare Services (India) Pvt Ltd and others, will select candidates for training and placement in the corporate sector, he added.

