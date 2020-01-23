Jammu teachers present Dogri cultural programme at Guwahati

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Teachers of Jammu division, who are attending workshop on ‘Role of Schools in Conservation of Natural and Cultural Heritage’ at the Regional Center for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Guwahati (Assam) presented a colourful cultural programme in Dogri language. A number of teachers from different parts of country were enthralled by the performance by Jammu division. It is pertinent to mention that more than 60 teachers from eleven States/Union Territories are participating in the programme. Apart from cultural programme, teachers of Jammu division also presented an impressive PPT about history, geography, languages, socio-cultural and natural endowment and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which was also acknowledged and appreciated by teachers and resource persons of CCRT Guwahati.

Teachers who performed in the programme included Subash Brahamanu, Arvind Brahamnu, Sanjeev Kumar, Partat Singh, Paviter Singh and Sanjeet Singh from district Udhampur, Santosh Chib, Mushtaq Ahmed Sohail and Ashiq Hussain from district Ramban and Tilak Singh from district Doda.