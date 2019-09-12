Jammu Tawi Andolan seeks uninterrupted power supply

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chander Mohan Sharma, President, Jammu Tawi Andolan appealed to the Governor’s administration to restore uninterrupted power supply in Jammu city as long and unscheduled power-cuts have made the lives of people miserable. Addressing a meeting of core group here, Sharma said that slackness on part of PDD is the main reason behind miseries of people. As per plan, new electric grid stations were installed at Janipur while steps for improving power infrastructure were initiated at similar other places but no change was witnesses in power distribution system, he said. The members of the Andolan urged government to immediately restore the power supply so that people may not face any inconvenience.

Those who attended the meeting included Working President Prof B L Bhardwaj, Vice President Bhalwinder Singh Bhatia, General Secretary Kulwant Singh, Romesh Sharma, Veena Bakshi, Rama Sharma, Mohni Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Shush Pal Singh, Shiv Charan Dass Sharma and Rajesh Bhadgota.