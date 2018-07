Share Share 0 Share 0

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Anurag Sharma and Harry Walia, students of sixth batch of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Northern Regional Campus, Jammu, on Tuesday brought laurels to the State by securing first and fourth positions respectively in English Journalism Course among all six centres of IIMC across the country.Anurag Sharma secured 80.4 per cent marks while Harry Walia, a local from Jammu has secured 75.95 per cent marks in the results declared today. IIMC Jammu Campus, since its inception in 2012, has produced four all India toppers in six batches and almost all the students have been placed in various media houses across the country.While the achievement is due to hard labour put in by students and faculty, the contribution made by the State Government in providing accommodation for institution and hostel in the heart of the city and IIMC Headquarters for all other infrastructure/facilities like conveyance, equipment, faculty besides overall guidance has yielded results.IIMC Jammu campus is currently offering PG Diploma in English Journalism, an intensive one year programme, wherein students are exposed to print journalism, TV and Radio news reading through theory classes and practicals with the help of latest lab equipment and well stocked library.Besides imparting hands on training for newspaper production, TV and Radio news production, emphasis is laid on field reporting, covering almost all the important beats of a newspaper. Equipped with all modern facilities, gadgets and support of faculty members, the students are exposed to ground reporting as well.