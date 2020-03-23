Jammu, Srinagar Police Hospitals establish helplines; JKP books persons concealing travel history

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: In view of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Police Hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar have established telephone helplines for the general public, police personnel and their dependents. The people can contact these numbers in case of emergency.

At Police Hospital Srinagar Dr Feroz Ahmad (Nodal Officer) can be contacted on 9419026052 & 8899026052 and Dr Ibrar Bashir on 9419011723 & 7006942928. They can also be contacted on landline number 01942479915.

Similarly at Police Hospital Jammu Dr Sunil Kumar Raina is Nodal Officer and can be contacted on 9469002963 & landline number 01912438847.

Meanwhile J&K Police has registered FIR at Awantipora against those persons who have concealed their travel history in order to avade necessary quarantine process.

To prevent spread of COVID-19, J&K Police Officers and Jawans are making round-the-clock efforts by making announcements and imparting awareness to the public to stay indoors. JK Police is also making people aware about the social distancing at ATMs and at shops.

Jammu and Kashmir Railway Police in its efforts to break the channel of virus has started cleaning drive of the railway tracks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is informing, requesting general public of Jammu and Kashmir not to hide their travel history and ‘stay indoor to stay safe’ to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Awantipora Police registered an FIR against two persons who concealed their travel history.

Acting on specific information received from the Magistrate that two persons, both residents of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process.

Both the students have recently returned to their village Charsoo and Goripora of Awantipora with travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A case FIR No. 35/2020 under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Awantipora. They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine process and necessary legal action will be taken against them after their quarantine period is over.

Awantipora Police has appealed the general public to cooperate with police and administration in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in this unprecedented situation. General public of Awantipora are requested to share such information to Police Control Room Awantipora on 01933-247369, 7051404001.