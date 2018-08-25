Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after rains trigger landslide

Banihal (J&K): The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed today as overnight rains triggered a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.
The landslide occurred near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo in the wee hours, blocking the arterial road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said.
She added that the landslide left scores of vehicles stranded on both sides.
A road-clearance operation was launched and efforts were on to restore the road in the shortest possible time, Sharma said.
A traffic department official said at least five more hours were required to restore traffic on the highway. (PIT)
