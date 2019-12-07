Jammu- Srinagar Highway reopens after 15 hours

STATE TIMES NEWS

Banihal/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Friday after remaining closed for 15 hours following a landslide in Ramban district, an official said.

The highway has been reopened for vehicular traffic on Friday and only stranded vehicles have been allowed to move, the official said.

The 270-km highway was blocked by the landslide at around 5 pm on Thursday, the official said, adding that over 1,000 vehicles were stranded.

Three people had a narrow escape when a truck came under the debris of a landslide and got trapped at Ramban’s Mehar belt, the official said.

There is a traffic jam on the highway’s Banihal section, the official added.