Jammu-Srinagar highway cleared for one-way traffic

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vehicular movement on the nearly 300-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored after it remained suspended for several hours due to a landslide on Saturday morning, officials said.

Traffic on the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of India was restored after a nearly three-hour long road clearance operation, traffic department officials said.

They said a landslide had struck the highway in the Maroog area of Ramban around 10:30 am, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. The traffic on the highway had been restricted to one-way and only Jammu-bound vehicles were allowed on the road from Srinagar this morning.

The officials said that a road-clearance operation was launched despite a drizzle and work was completed within three hours, following which the stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their destination.

Incessant rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the highway, over the past two days, triggering landslides at several places on the Ramban-Banihal stretch.

On Friday, too, there was a landslide, and the highway was cleared around noon. Traffic was allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar around 2 pm.

High-altitude areas in the state have experienced moderate snow since March 1, resulting in considerable drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, Minister for Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir has directed Divisional and District Disaster Management Authorities and all other line departments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing weather conditions in the entire Jammu and Kashmir State.

The minister stressed for adequate emergency preparedness measures throughout the state so as to contain any potential damage to the minimum. He also directed to keep the residents of vulnerable areas informed regarding emergency procedures and ensure timely evacuations, wherever needed.

He further directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to review the measures being taken at district level and also instructed Commissioner SMC to ensure that dewatering stations are functional so that people don’t face difficulties due to water logging.

Mir also appreciated the role of various line departments keeping their men and machinery active 24×7. Keeping in view the condition of the National Highway, he said people must follow the traffic plan and confirm the condition of the road from various PCRs established at various places for their assistance before leaving for the journey.

In view of the Medium level avalanche warning in some areas and the recent loss of lives due to avalanches, he said, people living in these avalanche prone areas should be restricted to visit such areas and urged people to follow the Avalanche warnings and other alerts to keep themselves and others safe. The minister said that the department of DMRRR issues warnings/alerts beforehand so that precious lives could be saved.