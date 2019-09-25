Jammu Smart City: CEO discusses project components with experts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Smart City, Sushma Chauhan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of project implementing agencies and discussed status of Jammu Smart City project.

The project is aimed at transforming the Jammu into a sustainable and economically vibrant city by way of its area based development in terms of retrofitting, green field development and redevelopment.

The meeting was informed that under the Smart City Mission, 45 projects have been identified under different sectors of the mission like Old Bazar Area Improvement, provision of smart utilities, eco friendly Interventions like provision of Green Building, Installation of Solar Power Panels, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Intersection Improve-

ments, terrace developments, heritage Preservation.

Under Urban Mobility, a mega project of multi level car parking for 3500 vehicles at Bus Stand Jammu is under way while other parking projects have been completed and are functional.

The representatives of the consultant agency informed that DPRs have been prepared for several works and tenders for the works would be floated soon.

The CEO said that various stakeholders including Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu Development Authority would be consulted to contribute and transform Jammu city, with its most unique and fascinating characteristics.