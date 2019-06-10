Jammu sizzles at 43 deg C, heat wave intensifies

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: People in Jammu reeled under blistering heat wave as the mercury soared to 43.1 degrees Celsius, weather department officials said on Sunday.

The Met department has forecast rain and lightning, accompanied by gusty wind reaching up to a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The prevailing heat wave conditions intensified power and water woes in different parts of the region.

According to the Met department, Jammu’s maximum temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 notches below average for the season. The minimum temperature stayed at 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Leh recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, while Kargil’s maximum stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam health resorts their respective maximum at 16 and 23.9 degrees Celsius, it said.