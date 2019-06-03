Jammu sizzles at 42.5 degrees, light rain likely today

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The summer sun continued to beat down on Jammu as Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

However, light rain is likely to lash parts of the city for three days starting Monday, the Meteorological department added.

The minimum temperature in Jammu, the winter capital of the state, settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above the season’s average.

The heatwave continued throughout the day on Sunday as the city’s maximum temperature has remained above the 40 degree mark for the last one week.

Friday was the hottest day of the season as the mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures on Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday were, 43.6, 43.6, 42.8 and 41.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Saturday with a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

Adding to the woes of the people are long power outages that have prompted massive protests by the locals and the state BJP seeking the Governor’s intervention.

Light showers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in some parts of the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met office said.