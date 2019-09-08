Jammu sees ray of hope after repeal of Article 370

The Jammu region is brimming with hope of better days to come after abrogation of the contentious provisions of Article 370, as also Article 35A. They feel that these provisions had deprived this region in general and the women of the entire erstwhile State in particular of their legitimate rights. The vested interests in the political system had used these provisions to their advantage and for the benefit of a particular segment of the society, which was a constant source of irritation for the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions. Now hope has taken over the despair and deprivation.

Dev Anand Gill, President All J&K Dalit Samaj said the members of Valmiki community had suffered a lot due to Article 370.

While appreciating the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Gill said that Valimiki community has served the people of Jammu with a sense of commitment during the past over six decades. “The community is feeling elated over the decision of ending the special status, which had become a source of their deprivation”. He added that with the landmark decision of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A they feel empowered.

Gill appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to announce holiday on Valmiki Jayanti so that the community celebrates the occasion with utmost fervour.

Sumit Kerni said that Modi government did an incredible job by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A. He said the people of Jammu region have been suffering due to the Kashmir-centric policies of successive governments for the past seven decades. He said that a new ray of hope has emerged among the people of Jammu after the abrogation of Article 370 . The people are confident that the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to Kashmir by the successive governments. He hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Kerni asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by extending support to the BJP at grassroots level. He said the initiative taken by the Prime Minister for repealing these Articles will be remembered for a long time.

Raghav Mahajan, General Secretary Bahu Fort Development Committee (BFDC) wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of repealing Articles 370 and 35A, saying due to these anomalies the State has remained under-developed and people were forced to run from post to pillar for employment, medical and educational facilities, and other purposes. With Article 370 gone, the people of Jammu are hopeful that the move will usher a new era here.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for scrapping Article 370, he hoped that the people of Jammu region will now get more opportunities to prosper and progress. He also urged upon the government to lift ban on mobile internet services in Jammu region so that students as well as business community may not suffer. He further appealed to the government to clear chaos among the employees fraternity with the re-organisation of J&K.

Corporator Raj Kumar termed the scrapping of Article 370 as landmark decision in the history of J&K and said that the present government at the Centre has taken a bold and courageous decision by doing away with the temporary proviso of the Constitution.

Kumar sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the enactment of a domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interests of Jammu people in general and educated unemployed youth in particular. “A domicile law needs to be enacted so that outsiders could be barred from participating in selections for government jobs and from buying lands and other properties of poor through distress sales. While the revocation of the pernicious separatist clause in the Constitution is being widely appreciated, the civil society and educated youth have bonafide apprehensions which need to be addressed in the larger interests of the general masses”, he added.

Munish Raja, a resident, said the people of Jammu were waiting long for abrogation of Article 370. The parliamentary laws and centrally sponsored schemes initiated for overall-growth and welfare of the people remained distant from J&K due to this contentious constitutional provision, thereby making J&K an under-developed State. After repealing of Articles 370 and 35A the people are hopeful that J&K shall flourish and witness a new era of development, which they were longing for decades. He hoped the change will relieve the people from the dynastic rule of a few Kashmiri families. “Only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu people would now get opportunities at par with other citizens of the country”, he said.