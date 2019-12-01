Jammu Sanskriti School organises in-house picnic

State Times News

JAMMU: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu organized in-house picnic for pre-primary and primary wing. Various activities for entertaining the children were organized. Joy rides, bouncing swings were the zones of attraction. Children enjoy a lot in the company of their classmates and learn more when they learn by doing something. The best part of the day was D J dance in which children enjoyed and danced on the musical tunes of their favourite songs. The children were accompanied by their teachers and they enjoyed to the fullest. The teachers and children left all the gathering spell bound with their dance.

Principal cum vice chairperson Mrs. Rohini Aima applauded the efforts put in by the teachers for making the adventurous camp a great success.