Jammu Sahodaya unveils magazine ‘Prayaas’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The General Body Meeting (GBM) of the Principals of all CBSE schools of Jammu under the banner of Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex (JSSC) was held, here on Monday.

The highlight of the meeting was the unveiling of Jammu Sahodaya Magazine ‘Prayaas’, ‘the Earnest Endeavour’ by the Executive Committee members and the leaders of about 26 member schools.

The event was presided over by the President (JSSC) Nirmal Mahna (Principal DPS Rajbagh), Treasurer (JSSC) Rajesh Rathore (Principal, GD Goenka Public School), PRO (JSSC) Dr. Vikesh Kaur (Principal, Doon International School), TSO (JSSC) Anil Pathania (Principal JKPS Kathua), Mentor (JSSC) K.C.S Mehta (Principal APS Akhnoor) and the newly elected General Secretary (JSSC) Shuchita Gupta (Principal IDPS Kathua).

The magazine ‘Prayaas’ highlights the vision of Sahodaya i.e. ‘Rising Together’ with a mission of ‘Working Together’ showcasing an array of opportunities provided to the students of Jammu CBSE schools encouraging them to unleash their unparalleled and innovative potentials and also depicting the phenomenal achievements of various schools through the meticulous conduct of each event displaying the incredible talent of the students.

The GBM also included the brain-storming session amongst all the school leaders deliberating upon inclusion of new literary, sports and cultural competitions for the students of all levels according to the changing scenario keeping a pace with the latest developments in progressive educational world.

The meeting concluded with the optimistic note of enthusiastic initiatives of all the members in the implementation of the best educational programmes and practices for the students of Jammu.