Jammu Rising Stars wins by 30 runs in U-16 Cricket

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu Rising Stars on Tuesday registered a 30 runs win against Jammu Challengers XI in the ongoing second Diwali Cricket (Under-16 boys) Championship at MA Stadium, here.

In today’s third match of the competition, Jammu Rising Stars, batting first, set a target of 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 30 overs. Abhinav remained main scorer with 33 runs while Musaif contributed 30 and Thathagya added 23. For Jammu Challengers XI, Sachin took three wickets, followed by Akshit two and Praful one.

In reply, Jammu Challengers XI could not achieve the target despite brilliant 66 runs innings from Sachin and the whole side was bowled out for 140 runs in 28.2 overs. Shivansh and Praful contributed 14 each.

For Jammu Rising Stars, Musaif was the pick of the bowlers, who took three wickets. Stephan bagged two while Umar, Abhinav, Dhruv and Abhay shared apiece each.

Later, Musaif was adjudged as Man of the Match for his all round performance. Sandeep Manchanda and Shugal were umpires in today’s match.