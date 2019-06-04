Jammu reels under acute, unprecedented power crisis

Share Share 0 Share

Advisor calls top engineers, issues slew of directions

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Majority of residential areas across Jammu spent sultry Monday reeling under acute shortage of power.

During the day, several areas witnessed unscheduled power cuts and in the evening high speed winds coupled with showers in some areas made things worse for Power Development Department as they failed to restore power supply.

Till late evening residents were awaiting restoration of power supply as alternate power backups too exhausted their limits and were on verge of shutting down.

Even, busy market areas wore a deserted look due to wind storm and complete black out.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to Governor K K Sharma directed Power Development Department to ensure that the consumers of Jammu region get adequate power supply especially in view of the prevailing hot spell. He also sought supply of drinking water across the region.

The Advisor was addressing separate meetings held to review the power and drinking water scenario in Jammu division.

To overcome the hardships faced by people due to power shortage in hot summer days in Jammu, the Advisor directed PDD to ensure adequate availability and strict adherence to power cut schedule so that consumers do not face any inconvenience on this account.

During the meeting, it was informed that a buffer of sufficient transformers has been created across the Jammu region to replace the damaged ones at the earliest.

He called for putting in a fool proof mechanism in order to ensure minimal T&D losses.

The Advisor, while reviewing the transmission plan for Jammu Division, was informed that the System & Operation Wing, manages the EHV transmission network of the region and is vital link in the electricity supply chain between the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and Intra-State Transmission system (Intra-STS).

It was further informed that construction of 580 MVA 220/33 KV, new Grid Sub stations at Nagrota, Chowadhi, Samba and Ghatti along with Transmission lines, construction of 100 MVA 132/33 KV new Grid Sub stations at Chattha along with Transmission line, Capacity addition/ augmentation of existing Grids of 200 MVA and Re-conductoring of existing 132 KV Transmission line by HTLS conductor & 220 Kv Bus bar twining has been approved under PMDP Plan-15 at an estimated cost of Rs. 420.41 crore.

The meeting also discussed the issues of existing Transmission Capacity of Infrastructure of S&O Wing Jammu, Transmission plan of Balance EHV Infrastructure, Creation of new 400 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 220 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 220 KV Transmission lines, Augmentation of Existing 220 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 132/33 or 66 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 132 KV Transmission lines, Augmentation of Capacity of existing 132KV transmission lines and others.

The Advisor called for putting in place an effective mechanism to ensure that several ongoing projects in power sector are completed within the stipulated time frame. He further stressed for effective monitoring of various schemes to ensure better power infrastructural facilities with special focus on improving power supply in the rural and far flung areas.

The Advisor said that since “We are visioning 24×7 power for all, system strengthening works shall be expedited at a rapid pace in line with the roadmap furnished for the same.”

The concerned Executive Engineers were asked to take up enforcement drive vigorously towards disconnecting illegal electricity connections. In addition, list of consumers with heavy arrears shall be prepared by all the Divisions and disconnections in this regard shall be affected immediately.

He also directed the officers to ensure that the targets set for the revenue realization should be met and in this regard necessary mechanism should be put on ground so that the requisite target is achieved with in the shortest possible time.

The Advisor further directed installation of Fire Fighting equipment in various receiving and grid stations for protection of electrical infrastructure such as transformers and the buildings which support them.

In a separate meeting, the Advisor directed the PHE department to evolve an effective mechanism to ensure that people of the region get adequate water supply especially in present summer days.

He reviewed the action plan and arrangements being made by the department to cater to drinking water requirements of the region.

The Advisor had a detailed review of functioning of PHE and I&FC department in all the districts and asked the concerned officers to take proactive measures towards resolving people’s issues concerning their respective wings.

He asked the department to address issues of the public as and when they prop up. He asked the concerned department to provide water through tankers in the water scarce areas to meet the shortage.

Expressing concern over unregistered water connections, the Advisor said that this badly hampers the water supply to the genuine consumers. He asked the department to check and discontinue all such water connections so that the water supply system is streamlined.

The Advisor also made a fervent appeal to the people to make judicious use of water as its wastage and misuse will ultimately affect their lives. He asked the consumers to pay their water bills in time.

The meeting also discussed various issues of regarding timely repair of transformers damaged at various tube wells which also hamper smooth water supply.

The Advisor emphasized upon the PHE and PDD departments to work in tandem as their coordination is vital to ensure timely and adequate water supply to the people.

The Advisor also held threadbare discussion on several languishing projects and schemes under the purview of PHE department including major Water Supply Schemes. He sought district wise report on performance of schemes and projects being executed under languishing projects. He asked the officers to further accelerate the pace of work on languishing projects for timely completion.

It was informed that 20 projects have been completed in Jammu, Poonch and Kathua districts while work on another 25 schemes exclusively for Jammu district is in progress and are expected to be completed in next few months.

Referring to ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Advisor directed the concerned officers to ensure that adequate drinking water facilities are raised enroute the Yatra besides at various tourist destinations.

“Every necessary step needs to be taken at the time of water crisis in view of summer season to maintain regular supply of drinking water to the people” he stressed.

Among others who were present in these meetings include, Commissioner Secretary, PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PDD Sudhir Gupta, Chief Engineer I&FC, PHE, Vinod Gupta, Chief Engineer S&O Wing Gurmeet Singh Development Commissioner Power Avinash Dubey, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of Jammu Division besides other concerned officers of the department attended the meeting.