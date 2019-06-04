Jammu records max temp of 41.1 degrees C

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Mercury continued its downward trend across the Jammu region after recording the season’s highest on Friday, but heat wave conditions prevailed as the maximum temperature remained above the 40 degree-mark for the past one week.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius which was 1.7 notches above the average for the season, a meteorological (MeT) department official said.

The weatherman has forecast light rains with gusty winds on Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday in some areas of Jammu region.

Friday was the hottest day of the season in Jammu so far, as the mercury cross the 44 degrees mark.

The maximum temperature continued to fall after Friday with the highs of 43.6 degrees Celsius and 42.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Long power outages and searing heat conditions have left people of Jammu exasperated.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Sunday with a high of 38.9 degrees Celsius, the Met official said.