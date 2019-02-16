Jammu put under curfew following massive protests, Army stages flag marches

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Jammu: Curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Friday and the Army conducted flag marches in sensitive areas following massive protests and incidents of stone-pelting and arson over the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, officials said.

Internet was shutdown in Jammu as a precautionary measure, they said.

Defying curfew, angry people took out rallies against the attack and police had to cane charge to disperse the protestors at Residency Road, Kachi Chawni and Dogra Hall areas, while a Bandh was observed in the city.

Five vehicles were set afire in Gujjar Nagar area, while several others were overturned by protesters who alleged that there was stone-pelting on them from rooftops when they were taking out marches against the attack, they said.

The curfew was imposed in Jammu city as authorities feared a communal backlash, the officials said.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said that the administration had called for the Army’s help which conducted flag marches in Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk areas.

Verma said additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas.

As per reports, the violence was triggered when a rally was being held in Gujjar Nagar area and some people threw bricks on the protesters from rooftops.

Purported videos of stone-pelting from the rooftops and burning of vehicles went viral on social media.

Police teams rushed to the spot and resorted to teargas shelling and cane charge to disperse angry protestors.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) had on Thursday called for a shutdown in Jammu in protest against the martyrdom of CRPF jawans in the terror attack.

A complete Bandh was observed in Jammu, with no traffic plying on roads and all shops and markets remaining closed, officials said.

Massive anti-Pakistan protests were held at Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Shaktinagar, Pacca Danga, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshinagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari among other areas.

Raising anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorists slogans, the protestors burnt tyres and placed barricades on several roads, saying Pakistan was a sponsor of terrorism in the valley.

Led by Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and Dogra front, the people also took out candle marches in the city and held protests.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, suspended work in all courts in the city, including the high court and tribunals, as a mark of respect and to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to reports more than 30 vehicles were set ablaze by the protesting mob and over 100 damaged while nine persons including three cops sustained injuries in the clashes.

There were also reports of protests erupted in Udhampur, Kathua and Samba districts.

As many as nine persons including two policemen, Sub-Inspector Zaheer Manhas, In-charge PP Gujjar Nagar and a Selection Grade Constable suffered injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, police source said.

Hundreds of volunteers of Team Jammu held massive anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorism protest and stood in solidarity with the families of martyred CRPF personnel.

Raising slogans, the volunteers of Team Jammu demanded stern action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. After passing through various bazaars of city here, the protestors demanded befitting reply against such a cowardice act of terrorists.

“We condemn the brutal attack and stand in solidarity with the families of those who lost their dear ones in the terrorist attack,” said Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal while addressing the protestors.

He said, “Centre and the state government should adopt a proactive policy to flush out and eliminate all terrorists operating in different parts of the state.”

Activists of Young Panthers also took out rally led by its State Vice President Partap Singh Jamwal.

The activists blocked the Tawi Bridge road and burned the effigy of Pakistan amid slogans “Pakistan Hai Hai”, “Modi teray 56 Inch K Senay Ka Kya Hua, kia hua”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” “Humay kya chahiye, Shaheedo ka badla”.

BJP leaders and activists led by its state president Ravinder Raina also staged protest demonstration shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Ministry of Defence Spokesman in Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand in a press statement said that following imposition of curfew in the city the Army was requisitioned by civil authorities to bring the situation under control.

Lt Col Anand said, “The Army reacted promptly and in a swift action, nine Internal Security Columns of Army from Tiger Division along with air support from White Knight Corps were deployed in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatikan and other areas. Flag marches were also conducted by the IS columns. Helicopters and UAVs of Army were also put into operation to monitor the situation. The proactive approach jointly taken by J&K Police, Civil administration (Divisional Commissioner and District Collector’s office) and Indian Army has ensured that the situation remains in control and peaceful”.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a scathing attack on Governor Satya Pal Malik, accused him of “failing” to carry out his “primary responsibility” and asked him to visit those injured in the Pulwama terror attack and take stock of the situation.

Abdullah, the National Conference Vice-President, tweeted, “The Governor of J&K has failed in his primary responsibility. He compounds things by preferring to appear on every single news channel he can find rather than rush to the valley to meet the injured and yet somehow Mehbooba & I are to blame for everything (sic).”

“It’s mind boggling that the biggest ever terrorist attack in J&K takes place & yet for some channels/talking heads the only people NOT accountable are the central government & the governor’s administration.

“Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation (sic)”, he said in a series of tweets.

Accusing Malik of “playing politics” over the issue and trying to “pass the buck”, Abdullah urged him to be a “statesman for once”.

“This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck…You are a politician & obviously your first instinct will be to play politics but this is neither the time nor the occasion. Please suppress your desire to politicise everything & instead be a statesman for once. The nation will appreciate that more even if your party might not,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Friday evening appealed to the residents of Jammu city to cooperate with the law enforcing agencies on ground zero to enforce curfew restrictions to restore order in the area.

Addressing media persons, DC Jammu said the curfew restrictions will continue during the night and fresh assessment would be made on Saturday morning at around 8.00 AM to decide whether to continue or lift the curfew restrictions in Jammu city.

He also appealed to the youngsters to avoid posting comments hurting religious sentiments of members of any community on social media platforms else action would be taken under cyber crime lanes.

DC Jammu also clarified that some civilians and security personnel received minor injuries during clashes in Jammu city.

He said action as per law will be taken against those involved in setting vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will officially attend the funeral and last rites of Pulwama Attack martyr Naseer Ahmed at his native place near Thannamandi, Rajouri tomorrow.