Jammu printer conferred three national awards

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anil Gupta of Krishna Designer Printers has been conferred with two National Awards for maintaining proficiency and quality excellence in the field of designing and printing consistently.

Repeating previous year’s achievement, this year too, Anil Gupta received awards at 14th National Awards for Excellence in Printing in a glittering function at The Westin Mumbai Garden City Hotel on January 8, 2020.

Anil Gupta received two National Awards, Gold and Silver, and a Special Jury Award ‘Mini Printer of the Year’ in India. He received awards from Michael Makin, President and CEO Printing Industries of America.

Anil Gupta, who has four-decade of experience in design, producing creative materials in multiple formats for mass media, advertising and printing industries, has already received a galaxy of State and National awards for his contributions in creating a working education path and developing creative talent at all levels besides provide a mentoring service to people in creative professions and other printing related jobs.

Anil’s son, Sahil Gupta, Designer, has also received a special national star award 2014 in India and national gold awards in 2015 and 2017 also. All the awards were awarded to father-son duo for excellence in concepts packing, advertising materials, designer cards, stationary, printing and much more.