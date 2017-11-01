Jammu police urge people to install CCTVs cameras

Jammu: The police have urged residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital to install CCTV cameras in their colonies, shops and houses, and at important roads to prevent crime in their areas.

Residents have also been asked to have details of tenants and domestic helps verified by the local police station, Superintendent of Police (SP), South Jammu, Sandeep Chaudhary said here.

“We have appealed to people to install CCTV cameras in their ‘mohallas’ (colonies), shops and at main roads. These cameras play a key role in identifying culprits and help prevent crime,” the SP said.

The official said that CCTV cameras are instrumental in investigations, especially in cases of theft.

“If families are going on a vacation, they should inform the police as thefts occur mostly when houses are left unattended for a long time,” he said.

These measures are more important during the wedding season. People should also keep valuables in bank lockers and not keep too much cash at their home, the SP said. (PTI)