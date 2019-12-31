Jammu police arrested 9 terrorists, 32 OGWs in 2019

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Jammu police arrested nine terrorists, 32 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) including 18 involved in four terror related cases in District Kishtwar during the year 2019 while 3 terrorists were killed in an encounter at Batote in the month of September 2019.

The arrest of 32 OGWs resulted in unearthing of terror network in Kishtwar district as well as in Chenab Valley in the month of October 2019.

8 1,107 narco smugglers held; 168 kg Charas; 63 kg Heroin; 95,858 Capsules, 21,719 Corex bottles seized

81,181 bovine smugglers nabbed; 729 vehicles seized; 8,965 animals rescued

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were arrested at Lakhanpur in September 2019. One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tariq Hussian was arrested from Dachhain Kishtwar besides one terrorist was arrested from Gool and another identified as Jamal Din was arrested from Doda. During the same period, Jammu zone registered 727 cases of narco smuggling out of which 545 cases were challaned wherein 1,107 drug peddlers were arrested. The contraband seized in Jammu zone included Charas 168 kg; Poppy Straw 15; 514 kg; Capsules 95,858; Brown Sugar 72 gms; Heroine 63 kgs; Ganja 49 kg; Corex Bottles 21,719; Opium 393 gm and Tablets 14,221.

A total of 889 cases were registered for bovine smuggling wherein 729 vehicles were seized, 8,965 bovines were rescued and 181 smugglers were arrested

According to the police records, a total of 13,015 cases were registered in Jammu province out of which 4,489 cases have been challaned and a total of 8,438 cases were disposed off.

A total of 67 persons were detained under PSA during the year 2019 which include OGWs 3; Criminals 34; Drug Peddlers 7; Terrorists 2; Bovine Smugglers 3 and for unlawful activities 18. In the year 2019, Jammu police arrested 531 absconders and recovered 1,134 missing persons.

697 road mishaps occurred in the year 2019 at National Highway in five districts Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Ramban wherein 1013 persons were rescued from the accident site.

The police statistics shows that in the year 2019, 4,323 complaints were received in Women Police Stations in Jammu Zone, out of which 115 FIRs were registered and 3,353 complaints were disposed off.

On the drugs de-addiction, 1,885 patients were treated in Jammu province in the year 2019 while 9 were referred to the government and private hospitals for further treatment.

Moreover, for maintaining law and order, after August 5, 2019, the abrogation of article 370, police conducted 476 meetings throughout Jammu province on daily basis with different political leaders, heads of religious preachers as well as other prominent persons as a result of which the situation remained normal except few incidents in district Poonch.

On the rise in drug cases, a senior officer of Jammu police said, “Number of youth clubs have been established in Jammu province under Civic Action Programme (CAP) to engage the young generation towards sports activities in order to divert their attention from drugs.”

Moreover, necessary precautions by way of conducting patrolling around schools and colleges are being conducted to check the use of drugs and anti-drug drives are also being launched with active participation students and social organisations, a police officer said.