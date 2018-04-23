Jammu people feeling cheated under BJP-PDP rule: Bhalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Sunday said that the people of Jammu region have been left on the mercy of God by the BJP Ministers and Legislators to whom the Jammu people have given massive mandate.

While interaction with the people of Gorkha Nagar in Bahu Fort area, Bhalla said the people of Jammu were feeling cheated under BJP-PDP rule.

The meeting was organized by Karuna Chhetri, President Gorkha Biradari. Among those present on the occasion include Shankar Singh Vice President, Raghunanadan Shrestha, S.B Rana, Sham Singh, Rakesh Bhagat, Havinder Kour, P.S Chowan, Kalyan Singh, Asha Bhagat, Mulakh Raj, Jai Dev, Mohinder Singh Rana, Vinod Kumar, Sham Chettri, Manish Adhikari, Robin Pun, Mohit Chettri, Surinder Chettri, Tarun Rana, Sagar, Vicky, Shanti Sharma, Shipra Pun, Kiran Sharma, Ranju Devi, Seema Devi, Rama Pardhan, Yashoda Devi, Komal and Sonia.

Karuna Chhetri told former Minister that the Jammu Kashmir State has a Gorkha population of around one lakh.

“It is an appalling state of affairs, that the Jammu and Kashmir State has still not taken adequate measures to rehabilitate the thousands of Gorkhas and give them their essential rights even after the passing of 70 years.

“The large population of people, whose beloved ones fought for the army of the Jammu & Kashmir Maharaja, now live in the most inhuman conditions. After more than 70 years of independence, they are still denied the status of permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and are victims of social and economic discrimination,” she said, adding that they are residing in Jammu and Kashmir right from the beginning of the Dogra Regime in 1846.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that the BJP Ministers have totally surrendered before the PDP for the sake of power and there was strong resentment among the people.

Terming the tenure of Coalition Government as an example of complete betrayal as all their poll promises proved to be hollow, Bhalla said despite getting huge mandate from Jammu and Kashmir respectively, PDP-BJP failed to deliver on single platform because of their indulgent in personal issues putting the State into lurch.