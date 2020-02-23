Jammu Paryatan to start bus service for Purmandal, Utter Behni Temples today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mubarak Singh, President J&K Dharmarth Trust had a detailed meeting with Baldev Khullar, President, Jammu Paryatan and discussed various issues for the promotion of religious tourism.

President J&K Dharmarth Trust impressed upon Khullar to activate the speed of the activities and to accelerate the mission he has taken up for Jammu Darshan. He impressed him to start bus service for Purmandal and Utter Behni Temples.

Khullar said that Jammu Darshan, a first of its kind special open rooftop bus service to ferry tourists for sightseeing of historical and religious places. He said that the people of Jammu have deep faith in the Purmandal and Utter Behni temples. He appreciated the concern of President J&K Dharmarth Trust regarding the promotion of religious tourism in J&K. He assured the President J&K Dharmarth Trust that every Sunday Jammu Darshan bus will take the pilgrims to the Purmandal and Utter Behni Temples. He informed that the bus will leave from Raghunath Mandir Chowk, Jammu at 8:30 AM on every Sunday on very minimal charges.

“The people of Jammu city who would like to avail the faculties for Darshan of these temples can contact on 94191-83197 and 7006293176,” he said.