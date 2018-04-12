Jammu observes complete, peaceful shutdown

Share Share 0 Share 0

BJP unnerved; JCCI sidelined, as people show unprecedented unity

Courts to remain shut; BAJ to announce future course of action today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a major setback to ruling BJP and the Jammu Chamber of Industries and Commerce, the Temple City on Wednesday demonstrated unequivocal unity with people rising above religion and caste, making Jammu Bandh a grand success. The shutdown was complete, hitting the normal life, and no report of any untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and public transport off the road in response to the call for shut-down given by J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu and others to press demands, inter alia, including withdrawal of minutes of meeting of Tribal Affairs Department, fair and independent CBI probe in Rassana murder and rape case, deportation of illegal immigrants–Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from the Jammu region.

The lawyers this morning took out a protest rally, carrying placards and tri-colour amid anti-government (PDP-BJP) slogans. They asserted that the government has not only failed in meeting aspirations of the Jammu people but was also trying to create communal wedge in the region as Jammu is an example of secularism since decades.

Entire Jammu including markets in old city, south of Jammu and in peripheries observed total shutdown to express solidarity with the demands raised by the BAJ. The work in all the courts also remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day due to BAJ strike, which is spearheading the agitation.

The schools and colleges remained closed due to strike while commercial transport remained off road though private vehicles were seen plying.

Commuters, especially tourists and Mata Vaishno Devi bound pilgrims faced hardships due to non-availability of transport.

The government offices also witnessed thin attendances.

Despite denial of support by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Bandh remained total. However, the Bar Association of Rajouri had disassociated itself from the Bandh Call.

The Chamber had termed Bar Association’s call for Bandh as unilateral decision, saying they have not extended support to them.

The protestors rallied in the markets and appealed to the people to show strength and unity and support the demands.

In various parts of the city, the protesters kept chanting slogans ‘Coalition Government Hai Hai’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jago Jago Jammu Jago, ‘Go Back Go Back Rohingyas Go Back’. The rallies originated from theCourt premises and passed through various markets and Bazars.

The senior members of Civil Society Jammu also accompanied the protesting lawyers and raised slogans in favour of the demands

President J&K High Court Bar Association, B.S Slathia warned the government to refrain from its ‘evil designs’ of creating wedge amongst the people of Jammu by projecting the ongoing agitation as communal through its hired stooges on social media.

He said the people of Jammu are united irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion and would fight the issues, as listed by the General House meeting of the Association.

“The complete Jammu Bandh is an example which shows that Jammu is united and they can face any eventuality and fight for protection of their rights, safety and security,” said Slathia and appealed to all sections of Jammu people to be careful and vigilant as the Government can go to any extent to sabotage the interests of the Jammu.

The work remained suspended on eighth day also in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Bishnah, Reasi, Basohli, Hiranagar, Bhadarwah, Billawar, Akhnoor and other Muffasil Courts of Jammu province.

The JKHCBAJ also condemned the action of the police in lodging FIRs against the Advocates of Kathua Bar Association and asked the Government to withdraw these cases immediately. B.S Slathia informed that the work in all the Courts, Revenue Courts, Tribunals and Commissions including the J&K High Court shall remain suspended on April 12, 2018, and the future course of action will announce in the General House meeting at 12:00 Noon on Thursday in the District Court Complex, Jammu.

A protest rally was taken out under the leadership of President Bar Association, B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate along with its office bearers including senior members and young lawyers of the association. Sachin Gupta, Vice President, Prem Sadotra General Secretary, Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary, Chetan Misri, Treasurer, Daljeet Singh Manhas, President YLA and Vice President YLA Pardeep Majotra were among the prominent persons present.

Meanwhile expressing concern over the BJP’s persistent surrender over all Jammu centric issues, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP also appealed to the people of the region to awake, arise and unite to expose, oppose and finally depose the Saffron juggernaut in the ultimate interests of the public.

He said that the opportunistic BJP had crossed the Rubicon and it was high time that it was shown the doors.

He was addressing the protestors at Dogra Chowk Jammu where the party activists torched the effigy of 25 headed monster, symbolizing an equal number of BJP’s MLAs to ventilate the people’s disgust with the mandated leaders.

The party leaders thereafter held a whirlwind tour of Samba and Kathua districts and held massive rallies at Samba, Jatwal, Kootah Morh, Chappar, Bhamiyal villages.

While welcoming the party leaders with overwhelming response, the people pledged to face and defeat all the challenges thrown to them by the unholy BJP-PDP alliance.

Team Jammu Chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal also lashed out at the PDP-BJP Government for befooling the people of Jammu.

He said the BJP has surrendered before the PDP and taken people of Jammu for granted.

“We will not allow it to happen. BJP should either fulfill its promises made to the people before polls or move out of the government, which they may not do that for the lust of the power,” he asserted.

The Civil Society of Jammu also extended full support to the BAJ in one voice.

STATE TIMES correspondents report that all the markets like Janipur, Muthi, Roop Nagar, Paloura, New Plots, Amphalla, Karan Nagar, Kachi Chawni, Parade, Shalimar, Kanak Mandi, Jain Bazar, Link Road, Purani Mandi, Patel Bazar, Lakhdata Bazar, Panjtirthi, Dhounthli Bazar, Pacca Dunga, Moti Bazaar, Rajinder Bazar, Shaheedi Chowk, Residency Road, Raghunath Bazaar, Ranbir Market, Karan Market, Indira Chowk, Bus Stand, Gumat Bazar, B.C Road, Jewel Chowk, Vinayak Bazaar, Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar, Gurah Bakshi Nagar, Canal Road, Bhagwati Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shashtri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Vikram Chowk, Satwari, Miran Sahib, Gangyal, Digiana, Jewan Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Railway Station area, Channi Himmat, Narwal Bye Pass, Sainik Colony, Nagrota, Kujwani, Bari Brahmana, Bishnah, etc. remained closed. The buses, matadors, auto rickshaws, load carriers and other public vehicles were not plying on the roads in support of Jammu Bandh call.

Others who participated and held protests included Maharaja Hari Singh Bichhar Manch J&K headed by B.S Jamwal, Dogra Saddar Sabha, Traders Federation Ware House, Prof Hari Om, Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, JJSF led by Pushvinder Singh, Atul Soodan, Yuva Rajput Sabha led by Rajveer Singh Manhas, Yuva Khatri Sabha led by Vishal Tandon and Kunal Kohli, Ravinder Sharma, eX-MLC and Chief Spokesman (Congress), National Students Congress, Amar Kashatriya Rajput Sabha J&K, led by its President, Naryan Singh, Paviter Singh, President JPPF, Dr. Ajay Charangu, Chairman Panun Kashmir, Rajiv Chuni, President SOS International, Rashtriya Sarvodaya Party led by Vikram Pangotra, Shri Ram Sena led by its President Rajiv Mahajan, Dr Agnishekhar, Punan Kashmir, Akhil Bhartiya Swarnkar Sang, Dogra Khatri Sabha led by its General Secretary Sumeshwar Kohli, Disabled Welfare Association led by Sushil Kumar, Guru Ravi Dass Sabha, All Jammu Hotel Association led by Inderjit Khajuria and Darpan Singh and Vishav Hindu Parshid and Bajrang Dal.