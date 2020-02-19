Jammu NGO conferred ‘Kala Nidhi’ award in International Craft Mela

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/FARIDABAD: Jammu based Mukti Society, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has been awarded ‘Kala Nidhi’ award by Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana in presence of Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh for its outstanding contribution to highligh Local Parali Craft of Jammu during 34th Surajkund International Craft Mela organised by the Government of Haryana in Faridabad.

Nidhi Sharma, Founder and Chairperson of Mukti Organisation received the trophy and cash-award from the Governor on concluding day of the Mela.

Nidhi informed that her NGO is working for rural women empowerment.

A team of womenfolk displayed local Prali Craft of Kishtwar area in the Mela which is diminishing due to several reasons, said Nidhi, adding, Tourism Department of Haryana is eager to help local handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region and the only need is little support from J&K Government.

About 300 artisans and artists from at least 30 countries and states of India participated in the Mela that witnessed more than 13 lakh local and foreigner visitors.

The event was jointly organised by Tourism Department of Haryana in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Uzbekistan was the Partner Country in organising the International event.