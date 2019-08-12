Jammu Muslims see ray of hope after repeal of Art 370

Jammu Muslims are elated over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. They exude confidence that this move will open up new vistas of opportunities for them, as till date they were deprived of various rights and benefits provided by the Government. They further hoped that the significant decision taken by Union Government will open new horizons for their younger generations, which were mere a dream for them till date.

Ghulam Ali, an engineer by profession, welcomed abrogation of Article 370, saying the amendments made by the successive governments in this provision were only meant for satiating the interests of political class rather than mitigating the problems of common people including Gujjars, Bakarwals and members of Other Backward Classes. He termed Kashmiri politicians as hypocrites, claiming they speak one language when in Delhi and a totally different while in the Valley, hence befooling the people.

“In Kashmir they hold Delhi responsible for the plight of people in Kashmir”, he said and pointed out that wards of several Kashmiri political leaders are studying abroad while the children of common people hailing from Valley are being misguided and denied basic rights.

Ghulam Ali asserted, “Come what may, we were Indians, we are Indians and we shall remain Indians”.

Mohammad Ali, an elderly, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing hardships due to this controversial Article for the past 70 years. He said that the Government of India took a wise decision by scrapping the Articles 370 and 35A. He hoped that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will get employment and soon a new era of development will herald in the newly announced Union Territory.

“I personally believe that the government has taken a bold decision which will be beneficial for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that the so-called mainstream politicians and separatists have misled the youth and after abrogating the Article 370, new avenues will be available for them.

Sarpanch Choudhary Bashir Ahmed appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the Articles 370 and 35A. He said the previous governments of National Conference and PDP have betrayed common masses. He mentioned that his house is just one kilometer away from the residence of former Chief Minister and President National Conference and till date the road has not been constructed despite raising the issue many times with the authorities concerned. He also mentioned that the Gujjar Bakarwal community also belonged to India and residing in Jammu and Kashmir for the last more than 200 years. He asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the scrapping of aforesaid Articles and maintain communal harmony and brotherhood at all costs.

Abdul Satar said, “We are with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took a very bold and courageous decision by repealing the Articles 370 and 35A.” He mentioned that the successive governments of Jammu and Kashmir did nothing for the welfare of Backward Classes’ community. He said that Modi is the first Prime Minister, who has shown concern towards the welfare of neglected community.

He said that the barrier of Article 370 has been removed which had emotionally and psychologically separated Jammu and Kashmir from the country. He said that now the opportunities are available for them at par with the country. He appealed to the youth to come forward and take benefits of the schemes launched by the Modi government for the welfare of people of the country.

Mohammad Yaqoob said that Gujjar community has wholeheartedly welcomed the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A. He asserted that Gujjar community has lived a miserable life in Jammu and Kashmir and were not at all benefited from the aforesaid Articles of the Constitution. He expressed the hope that the educated youth of Gujjar Bakarwal community would be benefitted after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He said that the whole community is hopeful that the multi-national companies will establish their offices in Jammu which will help tackling joblessness in the region. He said that the successive governments have failed in combating the menace of corruption and unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Ashraf said that the revocation of Article 370 has given hope to the community members, who were deprived of their entailing rights. “Now that Jammu and Kashmir has no special status, the concept of State Subject itself has gone. It will make all Indians and all permanent J&K residents equal in all respects,” Ashraf said, hoping that people like him too will soon be declared entitled to get government jobs and other rights in the newly-created Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “We are Indians and the whole community has welcomed the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”