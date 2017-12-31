Jammu ministers befooling people: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Referring to the melodramatic rants of BJP ministers over Jammu’s neglect in the Co-ordination Committee meeting held yesterday as a window dressing for the gullible, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister said that such deceptive moves could never redeem the lost ground for BJP in its erstwhile bastion.

Describing the Co-Ordination Committee (CC) of coalition partners as a tooth less body, he questioned the authenticity of the decisions taken by it in yesterday meeting with regard to the issues facing the general public especially of Jammu region. He said that BJP ministers though had raised the issues of Jammu region but in an inappropriate forum as the Co-ordination Committee devoid of any statutory powers had no authority to take decisions with respect to affairs of the State. He lamented that the naive ministers of BJP have still not been able to appreciate that the objective of Co-ordination Committee is to ensure proper co-ordination and liasoning between the coalition partners and that the legal, developmental issues fell within the domain of the cabinet or respective administrative heads of government departments. He said that discussion, on SRO-202 and review of emoluments of new appointees, reference of vacancies of teachers to SSB, enhancement of compensation to Jammu farmers for land acquisition, treatment of IB residents at par with LoC in the matter of various concessions and facilities etc, under such circumstances in the CC meeting was merely an eye wash and hardly had any meaning until and unless these were discussed and resolved at the appropriate forums by respective ministers or by the State cabinet. He said that while Kashmir based PDP Ministers had focussed on better co-ordination and “excellent floor co-ordination” during the course of CC meeting, the Jammu based ministers had indulged in playing to the galleries through a cosmetic projection of the Jammu’s cause.

Concerned over the phenomenal bias doled out to Jammu region and more particularly to the educated unemployed youth of Jammu region, Singh regretted the criminal acquiescence of the BJP ministers to the highly discriminatory policies of the PDP led Government. He said that earlier the Jammu candidates were ignored in the selection process but the BJP Government had earned the most dubious notoriety by excluding the Jammu youth even in the advertisement notice with posts being notified for Kashmir Valley to the utter neglect of educated Jammu youth. He deplored that rather than amending the highly discriminatory advertisement notification of teachers, the BJP ministers chose to discuss the issue in the CC, a lame duck forum constituted for self deception by the coalition partners in the name of reconciliation and co-ordination.

Maintaining that not a single issue of Jammu region discussed by CC during the past meetings had been settled, Singh called upon the BJP leaders to refrain from such theatrics as it only evoked cynicism rather than appreciation. He reminisced that during the last meetings of CC, the BJP ministers and leaders discussed delimitation of Assembly constituencies, rotation of reserved seats, issue of bias in selections by PSC, Artificial Tawi Lake project besides others with hardly any headway having been achieved with regard to any of the said issues.

Regarding the demand of increase of one more cabinet birth for BJP in the Council of Ministers, Singh observed that if the existing eight cabinet ministers of BJP have failed to prove their worth, how would the elevation of one more MoS to cabinet rank make a difference except of course to the incumbent minister by swelling his fortunes. He said that if the BJP ministers have failed to deliver, the fault lies not with the number but with the ability to perform.

Lambasting the BJP ministers for their deception and perfidy, Singh called upon the people to expose, oppose and finally depose these opportunist leaders so as to restore the honour and dignity of Jammu.