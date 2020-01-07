Jammu man arrested for sharing info about security installations with Pak girl

Jammu: A man, who was allegedly honeytrapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday.
Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations here with the girl, they said.
A case has been registered and police and other agencies are investigating the matter, they said.
He will be sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning in the case, they added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper