Jammu leads medals tally in State Wushu meet

JAMMU: Jammu District emerged as strong contender for the overall championship trophy in the ongoing 14th State Wushu Championship, organised by J and K Wushu Association, at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Friday.

Hosts Jammu is followed by district Samba, Srinagar and Budgam in the medals tally at the end of day-three of the competition. Meanwhile, as per the organisers, the competition shall conclude with the holding of valedictory function at 4:30 PM at the same venue, here tomorrow.

Today’s Results: GIRLS Under-5: Below 20 Kg: Redu Manhas, 1st, Manmeet Kour, 2nd and Jannat Alafeez and Sarrinah, jointly 3rd.

Under-7: Below 21 Kg: Vaibhavi, 1st, Samiya, 2nd and Shaishta and Rudrakshi, jointly 3rd. 24-28 kg: Saniya, 1st, Madeena 2nd and Maheen Nisar and Sheik Rozgy, jointly 3rd.

Under-9: Below 20-24 kg: Ayesha, 1st, Sara, 2nd and Aditi and Shreya, jointly 3rd. 42- 48 kg: Sana Basharat, 1st, Sujain, 2nd and Vitatsha and Harsheen, jointly 3rd. Open Category: Adfav Haroon, 1st, Toiba, 2nd and Suhana Sharma and Laika, jointly 3rd.

Under-12: Below 24 Kg: Daan Kour, 1st, Mehak Sharma, 2nd and Vanshika Kumari and Meenakshi, jointly 3rd. 28 Kg: Princy Mehra, 1st, Rutbah Shabir, 2nd and Mehbish and Palak Rajput, jointly 3rd. 32 kg: Aahana, 1st, Arpita, 2nd and Payal, 3rd. 40 kg: Tobish, 1st, Barzum Manzoor, 2nd and Ridhima Sharma and Smaira Jamwal, jointly 3rd. 45 Kg: Samiya Farooq, 1st, Phamakshi Sharma, 2nd and Prajna Gupta and Sherish, jointly 3rd.

Under-14: Below 40 kg: Shikha, 1st, Asma, 2nd and Prisha and Shivani, jointly 3rd. 48 kg: Manvi, 1st, Mehak Gupta, 2nd and Vanshika and Asha Devi, jointly 3rd. 52 kg: Naffiafa, 1st, Twinkle, 2nd and Poonam Sharma, 3rd. 56 kg: Munazah Gazi, 1st, Suhani Mahajan, 2nd and Meemansa Swarna, jointly 3rd.

BOYS: Under-5: Below 12 kg: Samanyu, 1st, Mohammad. Saqlain Dar, 2nd and Swayam Sharma and Raghu Singh, jointly 3rd. 15 kg: Himanshu Yadav, 1st, Huzaif Ahmad, 2nd and Tejaspal Singh and Rajveer, jointly 3rd. 20 kg: Raja Azmatullan, 1st, Abdul Latif, 2nd and Nawang Tsepal and Faisal, jointly 3rd.

Under-7: Below 18 kg: Aiman, 1st, Ashant, 2nd and Manyavar and Paras, jointly 3rd. 21 kg: Aditya Thakur, 1st, Sushant Choudhary, 2nd and Priskshit Singh and Tushar Kumar, jointly 3rd. 24 kg: Mugal, 1st, Raghav, 2nd and Vikram Thakur and Haziq Rashid, jointly 3rd. 28 kg: Idhant Gupta, 1st, Varchaswa, 2nd and Sarbjot Singh and Naman, jointly 3rd. Open Category: Farhad, 1st, Sayib Showet, 2nd and Dinesh Mahajan and Jaspreet, jointly 3rd.

Under-9: Below 24 kg: Krishna, 1st, Harshit Chib, 2nd and Rohan Bashir and Manik Singh, jointly 3rd. 32- 36 kg: Mannu, 1st, Kartabya, 2nd and Zahid Shamim and Abhitek Singh, jointly 3rd. 42- 44 kg: Sanamdeep, 1st, Harshveer, 2nd and Rizwan Hamid and Saksham, jointly 3rd. Open Category: Zehaan Magroj, 1st, Suryansh, 2nd and Shreyan, 3rd.

Under-12: Below 24 kg: Vedhant Singh, 1st, Rakshit Choudhary, 2nd and Arjun Sharma and Suryavansh, jointly 3rd. 28 kg: Sahil, 1st, Atik, 2nd and Nitish and Shubam, jointly 3rd. 32 kg: Om Baloria, 1st, Ikjyot, 2nd and Omer Niaz and Divyansh, jointly 3rd. 36 kg: Mohd Asif Malik, 1st, Tawheed, 2nd and Faizan Ahmed and Arjun Singh, jointly 3rd. 40 Kg: Divanshu Thappa, 1st, Saksham Manhas, 2nd and Shivansh Sharma and Shafaq Mehraj, jointly 3rd.

Under-14: Below 32 kg: Maan Singh, 1st, Shivam Baloria, 2nd and Sparsh and Yuvraj, jointly 3rd. 40 kg: Vinod Paul, 1st, Ranjay Kumar, 2nd and Rahil Kumar and Sourav, jointly 3rd.