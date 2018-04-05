Jammu lawyers begin 4-day strike over multiple demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Judicial work came to a standstill here as lawyers began a four-day strike to press for their demands of deportation of illegally settled immigrants from Jammu and handing over the Kathua rape-and-murder case to CBI.

The strike call was given by the Jammu High Court Bar Association, whose members also staged a noisy demonstration within the High Court complex at Janipur on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of lawyers assembled at the complex and staged a sit-in protest, raising slogans in support of their demands. The lawyers were demanding eviction of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from Jammu and handing over the Asifa rape-and-murder case to the CBI.

The lawyers also chanted anti-Pakistan slogans over frequent ceasefire violations.

They also alleged that the State Government was “deliberately creating a hostile situation in an attempt to create wedge and disturb the harmonious atmosphere and character of the Jammu region .

The protesters also came down heavily on the government for its handling of tribal affairs and supported the demand of district status by the residents of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote in Rajouri District.

Bar Associations at Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Bishnah, Reasi, Basholi, Hiranagar, Bhaderwah and other Muffasil Courts observed strike and work remained suspended.