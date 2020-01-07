Jammu lags in Swachh Survekshan

Dear Editor,

Swachh Survekshan results have been announced by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on 31st December 2019 and there is no good news for us to cherish. In category of cities having population below 10 lakhs, Jammu has bagged 318th rank in 1st quarter and 350th rank in 2nd quarter. In 1st quarter Jammu has obtained 186.64 points in the category. This survey was based on 38 different kinds of indicators like Door to door collection of waste, Segregation of waste, welfare of waste pickers, Enforcement of ban on single use plastic etc. Other Urban bodies of the UT have also not shown any major improvement as it can be inferred from the survey. This survey must serve as a wake-up call for all of us. Civic bodies are required to focus on better enforcement mechanism and lacunae like waste collection, segregation and solid waste management must be immediately addressed. Also, citizens must actively participate to make their cities clean and green.

Ratul Dhiman

The Law School, JU