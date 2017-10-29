Jammu, Ladakh look forward to Interlocutor’s visit

Special Correspondent

JAMMU: Almost after seven years, an exercise of appointing Interlocutor to hold talks with different stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir has been set in motion, with hope rekindling among the “always neglected” Jammu and Ladakh regions that this time around they too would be listened.

Although the Centre, on October 23, appointed the former IB Chief Dineshwar Sharma-a one man army-to understand and come up with a report to solve the so-called Kashmir imbroglio but the top man need to understand the pulse of Jammu and Ladakh on priority, without which the Kashmir theory can never be cracked.

Earlier, in October 2010, the Government of India (UPA Government) had appointed a group of three interlocutors to hold sustained dialogue with all sections of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, comprising Dr. Dileep Padgaonkar, a journalist, editor and author, Prof M M Ansari, an Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission and Prof. Radha Kumar, Director of the Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia University and trustee of the Delhi Policy Group.

“The then three-member interlocutors appointed during UPA regime submitted report to the Union Home Ministry but the recommendations made by them were reportedly more of Kashmir centric,” reliable sources said.

They said the fresh exercise of appointing the interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir-will be an acid test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government because, Jammu and Ladakh are more inclined and connected to the saffron brigade than Kashmir.

“Jammu and Ladakh always remained deprived of their rights and the voice was suppressed by one force or the other but if the Centre is really serious in handling this sensitive State, the previous mistake committed by the UPA government must be avoided,” said a political analyst.

The three-member interlocutors, appointed in 2010, held discussions, round table conferences with eminent citizens, youth, students, political parties and separatists as well and recommended withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Areas Act from the State that has seen a murderous insurgency for over two and half decades, ensure “meaningful autonomy” for the State, separate regional councils for Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir, decentralization of powers to Panchayti Raj institutions etc. “An overall political scenario, security situation in the past two years cannot be left aside while making certain recommendations further keeping in view the aspirations and sentiments of Jammu, Ladakh, the real nationalist forces,” experts said.

They however, added, “It is intriguing as what prompted the Centre to appoint an interlocutor, especially when the situation is transparent,” adding, “it would not be wrong to say that the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not conducive particularly for the people of Jammu, who actually are sitting on a volcano awaiting to explode.”

“Big hearted Jammu people are facing the music since decades on many issues in the hands of Kashmir centric-leadership and the successive dispensations ruling the Centre,” they said and added that people have high hopes this time from the newly appointed interlocutor as they want to be listened so that actual and factual voice of Jammu reaches right ears.

Congress yesterday said that it doubted the “intent” of the NDA Government in resolving the Kashmir issue, and alleged that it appointed an interlocutor towards the fag end of its rule “only for publicity”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said the newly-appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, would decide whom to engage with.

The retired 1979-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Sharma was the IB Director from December, 2014, to December, 2016.

Pakistan however, dismissed as unrealistic India’s move to appoint an interlocutor to understand the legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight without the participation of the Hurriyat Conference.