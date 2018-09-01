Jammu, Kathua excel in chess

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: District Jammu and Kathua excelled in the two-day inter-district state level chess tournament held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Youth Hostel Nagrota, near here on Friday. Except for in under-17 girls, wherein Anantnag lost in final, the finals were played between Jammu and Kathua Districts. Joint Director DYSS, Madan Lal gave away medals to winners.

The Results: CHESS: Boys: Under-14: Jammu beat Kathua 5-0. Under-17: Jammu defeated Kathua 3-2. Under-19: Kathua blanked Jammau 4-1. Girls: Under-14: Kathua trounced Jammu 4-1. Under-17: Jammu downed Anantnag 4-1. Under-19: Jammu outplayed Kathua 3-2.

YOGA: Under-14: Girls: Lachiya of district Jammu, Ist; Swastika of district Jammu, 2nd and Shipali of district Reasi, 3rd. Boys: Varun, Jammu, Ist; Ritvika, Jammu, 2nd and Davyash of Reasi, 3rd. Under-17: Boys: Pawan Kumar of Jammu, Ist; Mohd Hamza of Jammu, 2nd and Dushyant of Jammu, 3rd. Girls: Afreen Kour of Jammu, Ist; Siya of Jammu, 2nd and Himani of Jammu, 3rd. Under-19 Boys: Sonu of Jammu, Ist; Anupam Khajuria of Jammu, 2nd and Karan Pandita of Jammu, 3rd.