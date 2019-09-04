Jammu & Kashmir Police: Model Policing for their own kids

JAMMU: Are Police vehicles meant to pick and drop officers’ wards to schools in Jammu? STATE TIMES team captures police vehicles in huge number parked outside the Presentation Convent School. And, this is routine affair. Are police vehicles meant for this purpose? Who will crackdown on misuse of taxpayer money and huge loses to state exchequer? In this scam at least J&K Police will not.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper