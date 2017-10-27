Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek launched

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former ministers and senior political leaders launched Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek (JKBT) here on Thursday.

The Forum members comprised of former ministers and senior leaders including Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak as Patron, Abdul Gani Vakil as President, former MLC Syed Mohammad Rafiq Shah as General Secretary, Syed Gowhar as Secretary and social activist Irfan Hafeez Lone as Chief Spokesperson.

Briefing media persons here, Vakil said that they have come up with the front to fight against evil designs of politicians.

“We will fight against evil designs of politicians who have ruined the State for their vested interests. The dynasty rule should come to an end as they have been befooling the people of Kashmir from past more than four decades,” he said.

Charak said people of Jammu have equally suffered like that of Kashmir and the only way forward to address their genuine aspirations is to find an amicable solution to the issue with the inclusion of all stakeholders. Vakil said that dialogue process initiated by the GoI is a welcome step but only if it yields result. “The initiative must yield result otherwise it will be tantamount to rubbing salt on wounds of people,” he said.

“The interlocutor must talk to all the stakeholders including Separatist leaders and Pakistan so that the stalemate over the JK’s nature would end,” he said. “We have seen interlocutors in the past as well; they formed different committees but the outcome is known to one and all. We really welcome it if the Centre is really serious this time,” said Vakil.