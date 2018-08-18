Jammu, Kashmir and Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ankush Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir the acme State on our Indian map is in trouble admittedly may be or not but for the people of J&K originality. It starts with an Article, Article 35A. Article 35A is basically an agreement reached between New Delhi and Srinagar in 1952, added to the Constitution through a Presidential Order of 1954, the provisions of Article 35A give special rights to the “permanent residents” of the State. It empowers the State Legislature to define permanent residents and then give them special treatment, privileges and rights. This special treatment is with respect to ’employment with the State Government, acquisition of immovable property in the State, settlement in the State, or right to scholarships and such other forms of aid as the State Government may provide’. The implementation of these provisions therefore leads to creation of two classes of citizens in the Union of India. One class has special access in Jammu and Kashmir and the other doesn’t.

Two different aspects

(1) This is something which goes against Article 14 of the Constitution, which says that the state shall not discriminate amongst its citizens on the basis of their gender, caste, creed, religion or the place of birth. It further says that the state cannot refuse equality before the law and equal protection of the laws to any person within the territory of India. In other words, this means that no person or groups of people can demand for any special privileges. Most importantly, Article 14 refers to ‘persons’ and not ‘citizens’. Therefore, it is not even necessary for a person to be a citizen of India to invoke the right under Article 14. The Supreme Court has said on numerous occasions that the Fundamental Rights are the most sacrosanct part of our Constitution and can’t be violated under any circumstances. Fundamental Rights are also part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, which cannot be amended at all as the Apex Court has stated. The amendments to the Constitution cannot even be made through Article 368. Therefore, Article 35A is in direct violation of Article 14. The Supreme Court is expected to hear petitions filed against Article 35A, which relates to special rights and privileges of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A, added to the Indian Constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954, also empowers the State’s Legislature to frame laws without attracting a challenge on grounds of violating the Right to Equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution. The petitions have been filed by NGO on grounds that it was illegally added to the Constitution as it was never floated before Parliament. Another petition has been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Charu Wali Khanna who said Article 35A was discriminatory against women. Thereon, Steamy politics on Article 35A from all over India we hear advance booking of debates in prime time and newspapers less space furthermore evinced that how serious we should take the hearing on 27th of August, the last delayed hearing was on 6th of Aug it was deferred by SC. PDP, NC demanded to nullify 6th of August hearing perhaps SC is procrastinating hearing due to political insistence.

(2) BJP is deliberately clear vestiges for Huriyat indirectly if Supreme Court nods to remove 35A. Jammu Province may accrete with Hurriyat and days are not far flung when shibboleth of separation voices will boom from Jammu too. Central Government profes folkfore Article 35A is a temporary provision in the Constitution and it was funneled in statute stealthy Deja-vu, the gargantuan question is why Jammu and Kashmir chose to smash Article? Beyond ken, if we look over to other states in India there are many where restrictions exist for outsiders to buy land for eg. Sikkim followed Article 371F under this Article only Sikkimese residents are permitted to buy land here. Article 371F of the Constitution of India, which grants special provisions to Sikkim, prohibits sale and purchase of land or property involving outsiders. In addition to this, only tribals can purchase land and property in the tribal areas of the state. ”Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” would not be done by removing one Article from the particular state it’s all about nation, government should eradicate this type of particular statute from recherche states thereafter, may Jammu and Kashmir public stab or think on the concern.

Is crime rate ease up cause of Article 35A?

According to 2014 census by States and Union Territories of India Jammu and Kashmir is at 10th rank in crime rate in India, this is matter of discussion if 35A pull out from the State not rare but numerous number of odds hike crime rate in J&K, cause is very easy to define – who will not be willing to live in another Switzerland (Kashmir)? Folks will come out from the other states and buy space to live or commercial purpose when outsiders are admitted in crime rate will accumulate abreast with waxing population. Article 35A now is not articulate with Constitution; it’s interconnected with susceptibility of the Jammu and Kashmir burghers, so there is a dearly need of referendum let the majority decide, Indian law highly relays and squawk “Freedom of speech and expression” every individual has. Seeing that, majority of votes can decide who will be our CM and PM, yet compile the votes on 35A and see what happens in fancy versus Article 35A plank.

(The author is Student of : BMMMC Gandhi Memoral College of Education )