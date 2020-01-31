Jammu industry urges PM to grant special incentives for new units

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate setting-up of mother industry in Jammu and grant special incentives for setting-up of industrial units. The CCI called for intervention of Prime Minister and said that Jammu province has been ignored and is being discriminated since 1947.

While addressing media here on Thursday, CCI President, Rakesh Gupta said, “We have sent an urgent communication to the Prime Minister and raised the demand for his consideration in the union budget. We urge PM Modi to intervene personally and do some justice to business community and people at large by announcing some special specified allocations and projects for Jammu province.”

The CCI President further said that they expect the union government to announce establishment of a mother industry at Jammu, which would be a great step towards not only attracting private industrialists but also giving thousands of jobs to jobless youth in the province. “Prime Minister is requested to announce special incentives for setting up of industrial units but such incentives be spread over for at least 15 years for disbursement & not linked with investment in plant and machinery,” he added. The CCI President further demanded that GoI should allocate funds for development of new industrial infra in Jammu province for setting up of industrial units.

“We also demand establishment of Inland Container Depot near Jammu on a war footing. We also request setting-up of IT Park in or around Jammu,” he added.

Gupta also called for social security at least for approximately 5 per cent income tax payers, as it would be a huge encouragement for honest taxpayers, who are contributing towards nation building. CCI batted strongly that existing Industrial Units established by J&K residents should be given special protection and provisions be incorporated like mandatory purchase preference by the government and semi-government projects, so that they could survive the competition with big existing and new industrial units that would be setting up their units in J&K. The incentives should not only be for new industrial units to be established but also for the existing Industrial units, Gupta added.

Rajesh Gupta, Senior Vice President CCI, Manish Gupta, Secretary General and Gaurav Gupta, Secretary were also present.